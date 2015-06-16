* Expects more shrimp supplies to enter market in H2

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, June 16 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl said on Tuesday it expected its loss-making shrimp business to recover from the third quarter of 2015 after an outbreak of a serious disease in 2012 slashed the country's output of the seafood.

The country's largest meat and animal feed producer expected more shrimp supplies to enter the market in the second half, Viboon Supakarapongkul, executive vice president told reporters. CP Foods, one of the world's major shrimp producers, has posted losses in shrimp operations since 2013 after the outbreak a year earlier of a disease known as Early Mortality Syndrome hit production.

"We expect more raw materials will come in markets in the third and fourth quarter. That means our shrimp business should improve," Viboon said, adding shrimp sales for 2015 would be about 20,000 tonnes, similar to last year's.

Viboon did not provide a full-year profit forecast for the shrimp business due to volatility of supply and prices. Thailand, once the world's top shrimp exporter, has seen its share of the global market drop to 10 percent versus 30 percent to 40 percent in 2012 since the sector was hit by the disease.

Shrimp sales, which account for a fifth of CP Foods' total revenue, have also been dented by higher European Union tariffs on Thai frozen shrimp and the weakness of euro against Thai baht.

Viboon said CP Foods has shifted the focus of Thai exports from the E.U. to customers in Asia, especially China, while its unit in Vietnam will export to Europe.

Some clients of CP Foods suspended orders when international trade was affected by the United States downgrading Thailand to the lowest "Tier 3" status among the world's worst centres of human trafficking in June last year.

But the firm, which has said its shrimp supply chain is entirely free off illegal labour, has seen 80 percent of those clients, including the likes of U.S. retailer Costco, come back to place orders with the company, Viboon said.

CP Foods, the flagship unit of Charoen Pokphand Group, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, has been working with Thai Union Group and other seafood exporters to clean up the shrimp supply chain, Viboon said.

Thailand's shrimp output is expected to rise 5-10 percent this year from 230,000 tonnes last year, but recovery could be hit by falling prices as supply rises, Kanda Kraikajornkitti, manager of the Thai Shrimp Association, told reporters on Tuesday.

