BANGKOK May 15 Charoen Pokphand Foods,
Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said on Friday
first-quarter net profit rose 44 percent thanks to asset sales
after its revenues fell.
CP Foods, owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen
Pokphand Group (CP), posted a net profit of 2.96 billion baht
($88 million) for the January-March quarter, far above the 795
million baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts,
and up from 2.05 billion a year earlier.
The company said revenues dropped 2 percent in the first
quarter from a year ago to 96 billion baht as its farm business
was hit by price volatility. Meat prices have fallen from the
fourth quarter as rivals ramp up chicken production.
($1 = 33.6 Baht)
