BANGKOK May 12 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF)
, Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, posted a
better-than-expected 27 percent increase in quarterly net
profit, helped by a recovery in its shrimp business and improved
operations in Vietnam.
At 0435 GMT, shares in CPF were up 4.8 percent at the
highest since January 2015, while the main Thai index
was up 0.24 percent.
Net profit was 3.76 billion baht ($106.67 million) for the
January-March quarter, exceeding the average forecast of 2.4
billion baht by nine analysts polled by Reuters.
First quarter sales rose 10 percent, helped by a 12 percent
rise in sales from overseas operations, which contributed 60
percent of the total, the company said in a statement.
Domestic and export sales increased 6 percent, and made up
of 40 percent of total.
Gross margin increased to 16 percent from 13 percent a year
earlier as raw material costs fell, while meat prices rose, it
said.
CPF, like other seafood producers, has seen a steady
recovery in its shrimp business after the outbreak of a serious
shrimp disease in 2012, which cut industry supply.
CPF, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen
Pokphand Group (CP), has been looking for an opportunity to buy
assets overseas to offset weaker domestic demand and the impact
from a weak economy.
