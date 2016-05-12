BANGKOK May 12 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) , Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, posted a better-than-expected 27 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by a recovery in its shrimp business and improved operations in Vietnam.

At 0435 GMT, shares in CPF were up 4.8 percent at the highest since January 2015, while the main Thai index was up 0.24 percent.

Net profit was 3.76 billion baht ($106.67 million) for the January-March quarter, exceeding the average forecast of 2.4 billion baht by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

First quarter sales rose 10 percent, helped by a 12 percent rise in sales from overseas operations, which contributed 60 percent of the total, the company said in a statement.

Domestic and export sales increased 6 percent, and made up of 40 percent of total.

Gross margin increased to 16 percent from 13 percent a year earlier as raw material costs fell, while meat prices rose, it said.

CPF, like other seafood producers, has seen a steady recovery in its shrimp business after the outbreak of a serious shrimp disease in 2012, which cut industry supply.

CPF, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), has been looking for an opportunity to buy assets overseas to offset weaker domestic demand and the impact from a weak economy.

($1 = 35.2500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)