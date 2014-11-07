BANGKOK Nov 7 Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, reported third-quarter net profit up 57 percent year on year, largely thanks to higher chicken prices and improved performance by its foreign operations.

CPF, owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, achieved a net profit of 4.16 billion baht ($126.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, beating the consensus forecast of 3.87 billion baht in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Third-quarter sales rose 7 percent year on year to 112.4 billion baht, CPF said in a statement.

Domestic chicken prices are expected to remain high until the first half of next year because of tight supply and rising demand for exports to Japan and Russia, analysts said. ($1 = 32.8300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman)