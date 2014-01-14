BRIEF-Gecina Q1 gross rental income down 19.1 pct to 119.6 million euros
* Q1 gross rental income 119.6 million euros ($130.41 million) versus 147.8 million euros year ago
Jan 14 Charter
* Says it's "not aware of any other bidder out there" for time warner cable
* Charter CEO says Liberty Media has indicated it would it would invest additional capital and Charter's board is evaluating that Further company coverage:
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer