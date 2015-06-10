NEW YORK, June 10 Banks leading a $30 billion loan financing backing Charter Communication's $56 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable and $10.4 billion purchase of Bright House Networks LLC are selling some of the debt before syndicating a jumbo $13 billion term loan B, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, UBS and Deutsche Bank are marketing a $3.7 billion pro-rata loan, which includes a $1.7 billion revolving credit and a $2 billion term loan A, to reduce their exposure before a wider retail syndication.

Around 12-15 banks have been asked to make commitments of $350 million and $250 million by Friday, sources said.

The five banks are also selling Charter's $13 billion term loan B and three bridge loans to expand the arranging group before launching the loan to investors including Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds.

Charter's $13 billion term loan B is the second-biggest term loan ever and was only topped by a $16.3 billion triple-tranche term loan B for Texas electricity utility TXU Corp, now Energy Future Holdings, according to LPC data. The loan backed TXU's $45 billion buyout by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Texas Pacific Group and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners in 2007.

Potential buyers are waiting for details of the timing of Charter's term loan B, which is expected to be launched in late June or early July, a CLO investor said.

HYBRID LOAN

Charter's hybrid 'crossover' loan is expected to have an investment-grade rating due to the company's relatively low leverage levels post acquistion, but is anticipated to carry higher pricing typical of sub-investment grade leveraged loans to appeal to a wider range of retail loan investors.

Charter is expecting to keep its secured net leverage ratio at or below 3.5 times debt to earnings, which will allow it to receive investment-grade ratings from two ratings agencies, making it eligible to join investment grade loan indices, sources said.

"The biggest piece is the $13 billion B loan that will be investment-grade rated," a banker said. "It's expected to be CLO candy."

Charter currently has non-investment grade credit ratings of BB- from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings, as well as a Ba3 from Moody's Investors Service.

Other loans with similar credit ratings are usually priced at around 275 basis points (bp) over Libor with a 75bp Libor floor and a discount of around 99.5.

Although the combination of a stronger investment-grade credit rating and high sub investment-grade pricing is undeniably attractive, CLO investors say that the decision to lend will come down to yield.

"Investment-grade ratings, priced below investment-grade? It starts to get interesting," a second CLO investor said.

Heavy demand has been pushing pricing lower due to a limited supply of new loans, but that may not happen in Charter's case as the size of the loan requires support from a broad range of investors, the first CLO investor said.

Some investors may be reluctant to invest in retail syndication as they may be able to pick up the loan more cheaply with a discount of around 99 after syndication, particularly if the market is hit by another bout of volatility.

The lead banks could consider adding a premium of 25-50bp to the spread to ensure success, sources said.

"If they add a premium, it will be a huge blowout," the first investor said.

NO HARD FEELINGS

Charter priced a $3.5 billion term loan at 350bp with a 75bp Libor floor in August to finance a proposed acquisition of assets from Time Warner Cable as part of Comcast Corp's failed acquisition of Time Warner.

Some investors lost money when Charter repaid the loan at 99 after the acquisition collapsed due to regulatory concerns in April, but that is not expected to affect the decision to invest in the new loan.

"I don't think anybody has any ill will over that or thinks twice about it," the first investor said. "The risks were well known."

Charter said in a regulatory filing on May 29 that it had lined up $30.5 billion of debt commitments including $15 billion in incremental term loans, a $1.7 billion incremental revolving credit, a $6 billion senior secured bridge loan, which will be refinanced with senior secured first-lien notes, and a $3.5 billion senior unsecured bridge loan that will refinanced by senior unsecured notes. The debt will be issued at the holding company level.

Charter also has commitments for a $4.3 billion senior unsecured 364-day term loan that will be refinanced by senior unsecured notes issued at the CCO Holdings LLC level and will be refinanced if Time Warner's shareholders choose a deal structure that includes more cash than the first offer.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, UBS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. (Additional reporting by Kristen Haunss, editing by Tessa Walsh)