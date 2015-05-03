May 3 Top executives close to Charter
Communications Inc have reached out to management at
Time Warner Cable Inc to discuss a possible merger of
the cable operators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
John Malone, chairman of Charter's biggest shareholder
Liberty Broadband Corp called Time Warner Cable's
Chief Executive Officer Rob Marcus "in recent days" to express
Charter's interest in pursuing friendly deal talks, people
familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1zpQBGU)
The report comes after the companies' bitter exchanges that
ended with Time Warner Cable rejecting Charter's unsolicited
approaches last year, when Time Warner had found a white knight
in Comcast Corp.
Last week, Reuters reported that Time Warner Cable was open
to merger discussions with Charter after Comcast's $45 billion
bid for TWC failed, according to people familiar with the
matter.
On May 1, Charter reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by
costs related to the failed deal between Comcast and Time Warner
that involved assets Charter was planning to buy.
