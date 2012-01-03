BRIEF-Bel Fuse files for mixed shelf of up to $140 mln
* Bel Fuse Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $140.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgtkYH Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE Jan 3 The chief executive of Australia's Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust , Steven Sewell, has resigned, the group's management said on Tuesday.
Scott Dundas, currently chief investment officer, will take over the acting chief executive role while a search is underway, a statement from Charter Hall Group said.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports 11.02 percent passive stake in Geo Group Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgsMlI Further company coverage: