WASHINGTON, June 5 New U.S. net neutrality
regulations have not affected how Charter Communications Inc
invests in building its telecoms networks, Chief
Executive Tom Rutledge told Federal Communications Commission
Chairman Tom Wheeler this week.
In a meeting with Wheeler and other FCC officials, disclosed
in a government filing on Friday, Rutledge discussed Charter's
$56 billion takeover bid for bigger rival Time Warner Cable Inc
, which the FCC must approve.
One big issue overshadowing telecom mergers is the FCC's
recent passage of new Internet traffic regulations, which AT&T
and trade groups representing cable and wireless broadband
providers, including Charter, are fighting in court. In their
court case, they cite threats to innovation and investment among
other factors.
Rutledge, however, told Wheeler that "the commission's
decision to reclassify broadband Internet access under Title II
has not altered Charter's approach of investing significantly in
its network to deliver cutting edge services," according to the
disclosure of the June 2 meeting.
A federal appeals court is currently weighing the telecom
and cable companies' request to delay implementation of the net
neutrality rules, which are slated to go into effect on June 12.
The industry particularly has rejected the FCC's move to
reclassify broadband Internet as a more heavily regulated
telecommunications service under Title II of the communications
law, though Charter executives have in the past suggested that
the new regulatory regime may be acceptable as long as the FCC
waives unrelated parts of Title II as promised.
All large cable and wireless carriers, including Charter,
have said they do not object to the specific net neutrality
rules that prohibit them from blocking and slowing down access
to websites and applications, or striking deals with content
companies for prioritized delivery of their traffic.
