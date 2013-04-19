By Caleb Frazier
| NEW YORK, April 17
NEW YORK, April 17 Charter Communications
has set a call for later this morning to launch a new
$1.2 billion first-lien term loan to redeem the company's
existing term C and D loans, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The new term loan F is talked at LIB+225 with a 0.75 percent
Libor floor and a 99.75 original issue discount. Commitments to
the loan will be due April 25.
The Credit Suisse-led loan will mature January 2021 and will
benefit from 101 soft call protection for six months.
The lender call will take place at 10 a.m. today.
Just last week, Charter completed a separate $1.5 billion
term loan to back its acquisition of Bresnan Broadband Holdings
LLC, also known as Optimum West, from Cablevision.
That seven-year loan was priced at LIB+225, with a 75bp
Libor floor and a 99.5 issue price.
Current corporate family ratings are Ba3/BB-. Facility
ratings are Baa3/BB+.
Charter Communications Inc is a Fortune 500 company and the
fourth-largest cable operator in the United States.