Feb 10 Charter Communications is
planning to announce 13 nominees to Time Warner Cable Inc's
board as soon as Monday, setting the stage for a proxy
fight with the larger cable operator, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
A full slate to replace the entire Time Warner Cable board
may be presented later on Monday, the source said.
A Charter spokesman declined to comment, while a Time Warner
Cable spokeswoman could not to be reached.
It was not yet clear whether Charter would raise its bid for
Time Warner Cable when it announces the slate. Charter has been
considering whether to raise its offer to the low $140s before
or after it nominates a slate.
Time Warner Cable rejected Charter's offer of $132.50 per
share in mid-January.