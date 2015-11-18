FRANKFURT Nov 18 British buyout group
Charterhouse has set a Friday deadline for bids for
its German insulation materials firm Armacell, which could be
worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), people familiar
with its plans said.
Armacell has attracted interest from other private equity
groups, the sources said, with Blackstone, Carlyle
, CVC, KKR or TowerBrook cited as
potential bidders, as well as industrial groups, the sources
said.
The company could be worth up to 10 times its expected core
earnings this year of roughly 100 million euros, one source
said, while others said an earnings multiple of 8-9 times core
earnings was a more likely valuation.
Armacell's peers such as Rockwool or Kingspan
trade at an average multiple of 8.7 and 13.5 times their
expected earnings, respectively.
After initially launching preparations for a stock market
listing of Armacell last year, Charterhouse recently opted for a
sales process led by investment bank Rothschild.
Armacell in 2014 posted adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 71.2 million
on sales of 452 million euros.
Charterhouse bought Armacell from Bahrain-based private
equity firm Investcorp for over 500 million euros in 2013.
Armacell, which is based in Muenster, Germany, and operates
23 manufacturing facilities around the world, has 2,600
employees and says it is the world's largest maker of flexible
insulation, making products used to lag pipes and ductwork in
factories and schools.
Charterhouse, Rothschild and the other private equity groups
declined to comment, except for CVC, which was not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.9399 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Cremer and
Adrian Croft)