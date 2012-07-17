FRANKFURT, July 17 British buyout group
Charterhouse has agreed to buy German industrial safety tools
producer Bartec from private equity investor Capvis, the
companies said on Tuesday.
Charterhouse outbid rival private equity investors such as
Clayton Dubilier & Rice, EQT and Permira as
well as industry buyers Ametek, Danaher and
Honeywell, sources close to the transaction said.
The purchase price was not disclosed. However, banking
sources told Reuters earlier this month that they expected the
asset to fetch around 600 million euros ($730 million).
The deal is another example in a wave of so-called secondary
buyouts, in which one private equity house buys a business from
a rival. Despite tight financing conditions due to the euro zone
crisis, banks remain willing to lend for buyouts of businesses
they know well and have seen performing under previous private
equity owners.
Bartec, which was founded in 1975, makes safety systems
designed to prevent explosions in hazardous areas of oil and gas
production. It has seen its profits grow despite the current
global economic turmoil.
According to bankers, it is expected post a 16 percent gain
in 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to around 58 million euros.
Capvis bought Bartec from Allianz Capital in 2008 and
strengthened it through two bolt-on acquisitions.