LONDON Feb 6 Private equity firm Charterhouse
is selling skincare business Deb Group to U.S.
household products company SC Johnson, the buyout house said on
Friday.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Reuters
reported last July that Goldman Sachs had been hired to
sell Deb in a deal potentially worth up to 650 million pounds
($992 million).
Family-backed SC Johnson's brands include Mr Muscle and Duck
cleaning products. The company founded by a parquet flooring
salesman in Wisconsin is now in its fifth generation of family
ownership.
Deb Group, which makes dispensers, hand cleansers and skin
creams, operates in 18 countries. It was established in Britain
in 1941 when it began selling a formula to preserve women's silk
stockings.
A source familiar with the matter said that Charterhouse
stands to make at least 2.5 times its investment after the
auction process. The deal will bring its ninth fund on course to
deliver almost three times money invested from its four sales so
far.
Deb's revenue almost doubled under Charterhouse's ownership,
the source added.
Not all of Charterhouse's investments have been plain
sailing, however. Last year Charterhouse handed control of UK
hygiene company PHS and French fashion retailer Vivarte to
lenders.
The famously private fund, one of Britain's oldest, has also
been dragged through the courts in a lawsuit brought by former
dealmaker Geoffrey Arbuthnott, who said the buyout house owed
him millions of pounds.
Charterhouse won the case in May and is now seeking to raise
a new fund potentially with 4 billion euros ($4.53 billion) at
its disposal, sources told Reuters last year.
($1 = 0.6554 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.8830 Euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)