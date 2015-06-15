LONDON, June 15 Charterhouse Capital Partners
said on Monday it had agreed to sell its stake in environmental
consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to Canadian
pension fund Omers for an enterprise value of $1.7 billion.
Private equity firm Charterhouse had bought a 55 percent
stake in the company in 2011, at which time ERM, which operates
from 163 offices in 42 countries and employs more than 4,800
people, was valued at $950 million, it said in a statement.
The rest of ERM is owned by partners in the firm.
"Under its ownership, sales and EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) have increased
substantially, while the number of partners ... has grown by
more than 35 per cent," Charterhouse said.
"Charterhouse has supported ERM's management team, led by
chief executive John Alexander, in a series of acquisitions, and
overseen a period of substantial organic growth."
While further financial details were not disclosed in the
statement, a source familiar with the matter said the sale meant
investors had made a 2.4 times multiple in cash on capital
contributed (MoC).
Under Charterhouse's ownership, ERM had seen revenue
increase 40 percent and EBITDA rise by more than 55 percent, the
source said, helped by six acquisitions during the period.
London-based Charterhouse looks for western
European deals in a range between 250 million euros ($281
million) and 2 billion and has so far completed over 140
transactions worth an aggregate value of over 50 billion euros,
it said.
The ERM deal is the fifth exit from Charterhouse's CCP IX
fund, after sales of its stakes in Card Factory, Deb Group, Wood
Mackenzie and Bureau Van Dijk, which have collectively returned
investors 3 times MoC, the source said.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
