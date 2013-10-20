(Corrects headline, $1.6 bln not 1 bln stg)
LONDON Oct 20 British private equity group
Charterhouse Capital Partners is mulling making a 1
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) offer for G4S's cash-solutions
business, according to Bloomberg.
G4S, the world's biggest security firm, declined to comment
and Charterhouse was not immediately available to comment on the
report.
Charterhouse approached banks and its investors over
financing a deal for the unit, which transports cash using
high-security vehicles and manages ATM machines, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
G4S is aware of the proposal and discussed the sale option
internally, said one of the sources, but it may decide against a
sale of the unit, according to the report.
($1 = 0.6178 British pounds)
