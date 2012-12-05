BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
FRANKFURT, Nov Private equity groups Charterhouse and CVC have mandated Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs for a sale of energy-metering group Ista, two people close to the transaction told Reuters.
The sale is set to become one of the biggest private equity transactions in Germany next year with a price tag of up to roughly 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion), they added.
Tentative bids are expected in the first quarter of 2013, the sources said.
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :