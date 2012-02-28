* Sees FY12 rev $950 mln to $1 bln vs est $960 mln

* Q4 EPS adj $0.51 vs est $0.62

* Q4 rev $219.6 mln vs est $224.8 mln

* Costs rise 20 pct

Feb 28 Chart Industries Inc posted quarterly results below analysts' estimates hurt by higher costs , but the engineered equipment maker forecast 2012 sales largely above expectations on an uptick in natural gas processing projects.

The company expects full-year earnings of $2.60 to $2.90 per share, on a revenue of $950 million to $1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting it to earn $2.90 a share, excluding special items, on a revenue of $960 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Despite some weakness in Europe, we still believe the natural gas industry is in the beginning stages of a multi-year growth cycle that presents significant opportunities," the company said in a statement.

For the October-December quarter, Chart Industries' earnings attributable to the company fell to $8.4 million, or 28 cents a share, from $9.8 million, or 33 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned 51 cents a share, missing the 62 cents analysts were expecting.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $219.6 million, missing the analysts' estimate of $224.8 million.

Costs of the company, which also makes equipment used in the production, storage and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases, rose by a fifth to $35.2 million.

The Cleveland-based company's shares, which have gained 83 percent in value since touching a year-low on Oct. 4, closed at $65.38 on Monday on the Nasdaq.