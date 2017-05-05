(Adds details, background)
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS May 5 Mauritius' SBM Holdings
is bidding to buy a stake in Kenya's Chase Bank, SBM's
chairman said, which will give it greater presence in the East
African economy after acquiring Fidelity Bank last year.
"SBM is bidding yes. Fidelity is a very small bank. Chase is
interesting for our Africa strategy," Ki Chong Li Kwong Wing,
chairman of SBM Holdings told Reuters in a text message.
The Central Bank of Kenya wants to find a strategic investor
for Chase but has not specified what size stake it will sell. It
said this week that 12 parties, including local and foreign
banks, had expressed interest in the bank, which is not
associated with JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Regulators placed the mid-sized Chase Bank under
receivership in April 2016 after an unexplained loss of billions
of Kenyan shillings.
Chase is in the hands of the Kenya Deposit Insurance
Corporation (KDIC), a state body that protects depositors in
case of a bank failure.
In November, SBM Holdings acquired Kenya's Fidelity Bank in
a deal valued at 100 shillings ($0.98) and said it would inject
1.45 billion shillings of fresh capital into it.
