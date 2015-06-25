TEL AVIV, June 25 Israeli cyber security company
Checkmarx has raised $84 million in funding from New York-based
venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners, which will help
it accelerate growth and expand globally, it said on Thursday.
Founded in 2006, Checkmarx tests software as it is being
created, automatically scanning for security vulnerabilities
early in the web and mobile app development process, when they
are less costly to fix.
Checkmarx employs more than 150 people in Israel and the
United States, and has over 700 customers including
Salesforce.com, SAP, Coca Cola and the U.S. Army.
It is a privately owned company and does not disclose
financial figures. It said only that it expected its annual
revenue in 2015 to more than double from last year.
Prior to this investment, Checkmarx had raised a total of
$14.5 million in funding since its launch.
Insight has raised more than $10 billion and invested in
over 200 companies, including Chinese online giant Alibaba
and social media firm Twitter.
Speaking about the Checkmarx investment, Insight managing
director Richard Wells said: "Security has become one of the
greatest concerns for companies."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Pravin Char)