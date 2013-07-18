TEL AVIV, July 18 Internet and network security
provider Check Point Software Technologies reported
higher quarterly profit that topped expectations on higher sales
of its software blades, especially in North America.
The Israeli company earned 83 cents a share excluding
one-time items in the second quarter, up from 77 cents a year
earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to $340.2 million, the company
said on Thursday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 81 cents a share on
revenue of $337 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results showed strong sequential growth in product
sales, Chief Executive Gil Shwed said.
"Top performers were the North American region and our new
data centre appliances," he said.
"Our software blades continued to deliver double-digit
growth year-over-year, with threat prevention and application
control technologies driving share gains."
During the first quarter of 2013, Check Point launched a new
software blade - modular software building blocks that are
bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted
malware, or malicious software.
It also introduced a software blade for security and
compliance monitoring.