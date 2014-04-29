TEL AVIV, April 29 Internet and network security
provider Check Point Software Technologies reported
higher quarterly profit that topped expectations by a cent on
sales of data centre appliances and software blades.
Check Point earned 84 cents a share excluding one-time items
in the first quarter, up from 79 cents a year earlier. Revenue
grew 6 percent to $342 million, the Israel-based company said on
Tuesday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 83 cents a share on
revenue of $341.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Organisations today are faced with an ever-changing threat
environment. The challenge is to build a security infrastructure
that will withstand today and tomorrow's threats," Chief
Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.
In the first quarter of 2013, Check Point launched a new
software blade - modular software building blocks that are
bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted
malware, or malicious software. It also introduced a software
blade for security and compliance monitoring.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)