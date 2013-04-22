TEL AVIV, April 22 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported higher quarterly profit that topped expectations on higher sales of its software blades.

The Israeli company earned 79 cents a share excluding one-time items in the first quarter of 2013, up from 74 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 3 percent to $322.7 million but came in below expectations due to a $5 million decline in super high-end deals which fluctuate greatly, the company said on Monday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned 78 cents a share on revenue of $328 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Earnings per share were also at the high end of the company's own forecast of 74-80 cents.

During the first quarter, Check Point launched a new software blade - modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious software.

It also introduced a software blade for security and compliance monitoring.