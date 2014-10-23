MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Retailer Grupo Comercial
Chedraui, Mexico's No.3 supermarket chain, is exploring possible
acquisitions at home, the company's chief executive said on
Thursday, declining to comment on reports that the firm is
seeking to acquire rival Comerci.
The purchase of Comerci would turn Chedraui
into Mexico's second largest supermarket chain in
terms of sales, though analysts caution it would raise
Chedraui's debt burden and could force it to issue capital and
dilute its shares.
"In Mexico we are exploring possible consolidation
opportunities," chief executive Antonio Chedraui told a
conference call with analysts. "I cannot make any specific
comments regarding any types of consolidation possibilities at
this moment."
"We don't want to be with our debt ratios over two times in
the long-term. In the short-term, we could take more debt but we
would have to look for other possibilities to finance any
possible acquisition beside debt," he added.
Chedraui said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit climbed
8.7 percent as sales across its stores picked up.
Shares in Chedraui were up 0.29 percent at 41.96 pesos each
in Thursday afternoon trade.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Grant McCool)