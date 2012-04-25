April 25 - Cheesecake Factory Inc reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view, but shares fell 5.2 percent after sales fell short of analysts' expectations. Overall sales at restaurants open at least 18 months rose 2.4 percent in the first quarter. Same-restaurant sales rose 2.6 percent at the Cheesecake Factory and 0.3 percent at Grand Lux Cafe, its smaller chain. KEY POINTS Q1 2012 Estimate* Q1 2011 Revenue $435.8 mln $439.7 mln $418.8 mln Net income $20.7 mln $20.5 mln EPS $0.37 $0.36 $0.34 The stock of the restaurant chain, known for its array of cheesecakes and ample portions, fell to $29.40 in extended trading from its close of $31.02. Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.