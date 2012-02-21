FEB 21 - Cheesecake Factory Inc reported
quarterly profit that just topped Wall Street's view, but the
company's shares fell 5.7 percent after its profit forecasts
missed analysts' targets.
The stock of the restaurant chain, known for its array of
cheesecakes and ample portions, finished the regular session at
$31.57 and dropped to $29.76 in extended trading.
KEY POINTS
Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010
Revenue $477.7 mln $471.7 mln $416.7 mln
Net income $29.9 mln $21.9 mln
EPS $0.54 $0.36
Adj EPS $0.53 $0.52
Overall sales at restaurants open at least 18 months rose
2.7 percent in the fourth quarter. Same-restaurant sales grew
2.7 percent at the Cheesecake Factory and 1.9 percent at Grand
Lux Cafe.
"We delivered our best comparable sales and highest guest
traffic levels of the year," said David Overton, the company's
chairman and chief executive.
OUTLOOK
Executives forecast first-quarter earnings of 34 cents to 36
cents per share and 2012 earnings of $1.80 to $1.90 per share.
Analysts, on average, were targeting earnings of 46 cents
per share for the first quarter and $2.12 per share for the full
year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cheesecake Factory's food costs are off their peak, but
remain higher than they were a year ago, executives said.
At Cheesecake Factory, dairy and produce prices have been
exerting the most pressure. Cheesecake Factory raised prices
over the summer to help offset higher commodity costs.
The company plans to open seven to eight new U.S.
restaurants and as many as three restaurants in the Middle East
in 2012.