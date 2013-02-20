BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group announces secondary public offering by selling shareholder
* Air transport services group, inc. Announces secondary public offering by selling shareholder
Feb 20 Cheesecake Factory Inc's quarterly profit fell 26 percent as sales fell due to superstorm Sandy.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to 22.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 1, from $29.9 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2.7 percent to $464.7 million.
May 31 With bond yields at historic lows, cash may now be in a rare period when it offers better portfolio protection and diversification than bonds.