NEW YORK Aug 19 Chefs' Warehouse this month cut its earnings forecast by about 20% just weeks after it obtained millions of dollars in financing, drawing the ire of some lenders.

The distributor of specialty food products said it had a net loss for the second quarter of US$8.5m compared to net income of US$3.4m for the same time period in 2015, according to an August 2 earnings release. Chefs' also this month updated its 2016 adjusted Ebitda guidance to between US$53m and US$58.5m. In May it forecast US$68m to US$73m.

Investors in Chefs' US$305m term loan, which was arranged by a group of banks led by Jefferies, were frustrated after the company changed its earnings forecast just weeks after they agreed to provide financing for the company. Potentially complicating the investment are acquisition limits placed on the borrower by its credit agreement that require a certain ratio of debt compared to earnings.

The 20% reduction in Ebitda guidance is a "sizable reduction, no question about that," Pete Trombetta, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service, said in a telephone interview.

Chefs' is growing and part of that process is to make acquisitions to speed growth, often targeting a certain city, he said. The integration of a 2015 purchase has weighed on the company this year.

Under the permitted acquisitions basket of the company's credit agreement, Chefs' needs to be below 4.9 times total net leverage on a pro forma basis in order to do an acquisition, according to Ian Feng, an analyst at Covenant Review. The company is allowed to net up to US$25m of unrestricted cash from its debt calculations, he said.

The company said it projected total leverage with the financing to be 4.9 times, according to a June lender presentation. That figure was calculated before Chefs' increased the size of the term loan by US$25m. Moody's said in a June 16 report that the loan upsize would increase leverage to about 5.3 times.

With the new 2016 earnings guidance, adjusted leverage for this year is now 5.7 times to 6.1 times, according to an August 8 Moody's report.

John Austin, the company's chief financial officer, in response to a question about its leverage covenant on an August 2 earnings call said the company can do incremental acquisitions as long as it does not go above a set leverage level at close, according to the transcript. He said it may be a function of how much Ebitda gets added.

Chris Pappas, Chefs' chief executive officer, said on the call that the company is not in a rush to do additional acquisitions at this time.

A spokesperson for Chefs' declined to comment.

A bank meeting for lenders was held on June 2 to discuss the financing package that was arranged by Jefferies, Bank of Montreal, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, according to sources.

The company was seeking a US$75m asset-based revolving line of credit, a US$280m senior secured first-lien term loan, which was increased to US$305m, and a US$50m senior secured delayed-draw term loan, the sources said.

A JP Morgan spokesperson declined to comment. Spokespeople for the other arranging banks either did not return telephone calls or could not immediately comment.

WHERE'S THE BEEF?

Chefs' had been expanding its presence with acquisitions, including the 2015 purchase of Del Monte Capitol Meat Co. A year and a half later, and the integration has not been going as quickly as planned.

"I think the main driver for the miss was that the [Del Monte] integration isn't going as smoothly as they expected," Trombetta said. "The cost savings they expected to get is going to take longer to achieve. The acquisition of Del Monte was a positive, I think it will work for them, it will just take longer to get there."

After seeking the financing in early June, the company announced June 27 it had acquired almost all of the assets of M.T. Food Service.

Chefs' has also been impacted by a slowdown in the restaurant industry, though it is unclear what the exact cause of that slowdown is, Trombetta said.

Wendy's, for example, announced this month a net income of US$26.5m in the second quarter, compared to US$40.2m during the same time period in 2015, according to an August 10 news release.

The rising cost of certain types of beef has also impacted the company, Trombetta said. Protein accounts for about 40% of total sales, according to the Moody's report, and beef, along with poultry and seafood offerings, anchor Chefs' portfolio, according to the lender presentation.

And while the price of beef in general has declined - retail ground beef prices in May were US$3.72 a pound, down 10 cents from the month before - the price of certain types of beef, such as prime beef, which makes up a large portion of Chefs' Allen Brothers business, has increased, according to Moody's.

While investors may not be happy about Chefs' falling guidance, Trombetta said there are positives.

"At the end of the day, the company is still doing the right things," Trombetta said. Chefs' "has a lot of room for growth in some new markets. I think they are doing the right things and it's just that the benefits from the Del Monte acquisition are being pushed out." (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Leela Parker Deo and Jon Methven)