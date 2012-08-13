Aug 13 Chefs' Warehouse Inc said it has
acquired meat and sea food supplier Michael's Finer Meats LLC to
expand its business in the Midwest region.
Chefs' Warehouse, which distributes specialty food products
to restaurants, country clubs, hotels, caterers and stores, paid
$54.3 million including debt to Michael's shareholders, the
company said in a statement.
Ridgefield, Connecticut-based Chefs' Warehouse expects
Michael's to add about 6 to 8 cents per share to its annual
profit after it is fully integrated. The deal is not expected to
contribute significantly to 2012 results, it added.
Shares of Chefs' Warehouse closed at $14.42 on the Nasdaq on
Friday.