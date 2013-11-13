Nov 13 Shares of Chegg Inc, whose main
business is renting textbooks, fell as much as 18 percent in
their debut on Wednesday, a day after its initial public
offering was priced above the planned range.
Chegg's IPO of 15 million shares was priced at $12.50 each,
higher than the expected range of $9.50-$11.50.
The shares opened at $11.00 on the New York Stock Exchange,
12 percent below their IPO price. They fell to a low of $10.30
in heavy trading.
Chegg, whose name is derived from the chicken-and-egg
conundrum, would have been valued at more than $1 billion at its
IPO price.
The company rents textbooks from its library of nearly
180,000 titles, sourced from publishers including Pearson,
McGraw Hill, Wiley and MacMillan.
Santa Clara, California-based Chegg was co-founded by Aayush
Phumbhra while he was studying at Iowa State University.
Under CEO Dan Rosensweig, a former executive at Yahoo Inc
, Chegg has built an online platform for homework
note-sharing, class planning, finding professors and tutors, and
even recruiting for athletics.
Launched nationally in 2007, Chegg has raised more than $200
million in venture funding and debt. Its investors include
Insight Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Gabriel Venture
Partners and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were the
lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)