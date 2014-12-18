SEOUL Dec 18 Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group, doubled its listing price on its market debut on Thursday, after raising 1.52 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in South Korea's biggest IPO in four years.

The fashion brand owner and amusement park operator opened at 106,000 won, compared with an initial public offering price of 53,000 won that came at the top end of its indicative range. ($1 = 1,100.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)