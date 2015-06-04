* U.S. fund says Cheil Industries' takeover offer is unfair
* Opposition suggests growing shareholder activism
* Deal seen as critical to Samsung Group succession plans
* Cheil, Samsung C&T shares sharply higher on news
(Updates details on Elliott's Samsung C&T stake, and share
price)
By Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 4 An activist U.S. hedge fund on
Thursday threw a spanner in the works of Samsung Group's
restructuring by opposing a merger that would allow the
controlling Lee family to consolidate their holdings ahead of a
leadership transition.
In a rare instance of investor activism in South Korea,
hedge fund Elliott revealed it had built a major stake in
construction firm Samsung C&T Corp and said it
opposed Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion takeover
offer because it was too low. Both are Samsung Group affiliates.
The move is the first significant challenge to a merger that
investors and analysts believe is crucial to a smooth transfer
of power at South Korea's biggest family-run conglomerate, after
patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73, fell ill a year ago.
It could also galvanise opposition to the deal from other
investors amid growing complaints that South Korea's top
conglomerates put their founding families' interests before
those of other shareholders.
"Elliott believes that Cheil Industries' proposed takeover
of Samsung C&T significantly undervalues Samsung C&T and that
the terms are neither fair to nor in the best interests of
Samsung C&T's shareholders," the fund, now Samsung C&T's
third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, said.
The fate of the deal may ultimately depend on Korea's
National Pension Service (NPS), Samsung C&T's top shareholder
with about a 10 percent stake. NPS had yet to decide on whether
to accept the offer, a spokesman said.
The merger of Cheil and Samsung C&T would consolidate stakes
both companies hold in key Samsung Group affiliates such as
smartphone giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd under a
single entity controlled by heir apparent Jay Y. Lee, 46, and
his two sisters, tightening their grip on the business empire.
Elliott had owned 4.95 percent of Samsung C&T before
acquiring an additional 2.17 percent for about 216 billion won
($194.08 million) on Wednesday, an official at South Korea's
Financial Supervisory Service said. The combined stake was worth
773 billion won at Thursday's closing price of 69,500 won per
share.
Some other investors believe Cheil has made a low offer. The
book value of Samsung C&T's various equity holdings in publicly
traded firms, including a 4.1 percent stake in Samsung
Electronics, was about 13 trillion won at end-March.
"We hope this will be a wake-up call to Samsung," said Park
Yoo-kyung, a director for Samsung C&T shareholder APG Asset
Management. "Korea has finally started to see investor activism
like other countries."
Shares of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries ended up 10.3
percent and 5 percent, respectively, amid speculation that Cheil
may have to offer better terms. Samsung C&T said it would reach
out to various investors and find ways to boost shareholder
value.
Cheil may also scrap the offer if it has to buy back more
than 1.5 trillion won of Samsung C&T shares from shareholders
who elect to cash out instead of taking new Cheil stock.
($1 = 1,112.9200 won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates
and Miral Fahmy)