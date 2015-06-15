European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
SEOUL, June 15 Shares of Cheil Industries Inc , de facto holding company of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, fell sharply on uncertainty over whether its $8 billion all-stock takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp can succeed.
Cheil shares were down 6.3 percent as of 0039 GMT on Monday, compared with a 0.2 percent fall for the broader market.
Opposition to the deal by U.S activist hedge fund Elliott, a Samsung C&T shareholder that calls Cheil's offer unfair, has raised questions about whether enough of C&T's shareholders will vote in favour of the deal.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.