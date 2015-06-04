(Corrects para 8 to give Elliott stake's worth in C&T as of
Wednesday's closing price, not Tuesday's; corrects NPS' stake
percentage in para 10)
* U.S. fund says Cheil Industries' takeover offer is unfair
* Opposition suggests growing shareholder activism
* Deal seen as critical to Samsung Group succession plans
* Cheil, Samsung C&T shares sharply higher on news
By Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 4 An activist U.S. hedge fund on
Thursday threw a spanner in the works of Samsung Group's
restructuring by opposing a merger which would allow the
controlling Lee family to consolidate their holdings ahead of a
successional change of leadership.
In a rare instance of investor activism in South Korea,
hedge fund Elliott revealed it had built a major stake in
construction firm Samsung C&T Corp and announced its
opposition to Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion
takeover offer.
The move is the first significant challenge to a merger that
investors and analysts believe is crucial to a smooth transfer
of power at South Korea's top family-run conglomerate, after
patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73, fell ill a year ago.
"Elliott believes that Cheil Industries' proposed takeover
of Samsung C&T significantly undervalues Samsung C&T and that
the terms are neither fair to nor in the best interests of
Samsung C&T's shareholders," Elliott, which is now Samsung C&T's
third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, said in a
statement.
The merger would consolidate stakes in key affiliates like
smartphone giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd under a
single entity controlled by heir apparent Jay Y. Lee, 46, and
his two sisters, tightening their grip on the business empire.
Elliott's action could galvanise opposition to the deal amid
growing investor complaints that South Korea's top conglomerates
put their founding families' interests before shareholders'.
Several investors believe Cheil has made a low offer. The
book value of Samsung C&T's various equity holdings in publicly
traded firms, including a 4.1 percent stake in Samsung
Electronics, was about 13 trillion won ($11.73 billion) at
end-March.
Cheil may also scrap the offer if it has to buy back more
than 1.5 trillion won of Samsung C&T shares from shareholders
who elect to cash out instead of taking new Cheil stock.
Elliott's stake was worth 701 billion won at Wednesday's closing
price.
"This is a big warning saying that the owners can't just do
whatever they please," said Nam Dong-woo, equities head for
Samsung C&T shareholder Eastspring Asset Management, who opposes
Cheil's offer.
The deal's fate may depend on the National Pension Service
(NPS), Samsung C&T's top shareholder with about a 10 percent
stake as of Wednesday. An NPS spokesman said it had not decided
whether to accept the offer and that Elliott's stance made no
difference.
Shares of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries opened higher
after the announcement, amid speculation that Cheil may have to
offer better terms. Samsung C&T said it would reach out to
various investors and work to boost shareholder value.
"We hope this will be a wake-up call to Samsung," said Park
Yoo-kyung, a director for Samsung C&T shareholder APG Asset
Management.
"Korea has finally started to see investor activism like
other countries."
($1 = 1,108.3000 won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen
Coates)