SEOUL May 26 Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc said on Tueday it will merge with affiliate Samsung C&T Corp by September.

Cheil Industries said in a statement that the two companies seek to create synergy by combining their construction businesses, while builder Samsung C&T's global network will help Cheil develop its fashion, resort and catering businesses.

The two companies currently hold key positions in Samsung Group's holding structure.

