* Listed Cheil unit in $8.1 bln stock offer for Samsung C&T
* Building firm target is 3rd-biggest Samsung Elec holder
* Heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee largest investor in new entity
* Samsung stepping up overhaul since patriarch's illness
By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, May 26 Samsung Group's de facto holding
company on Tuesday sought another cornerstone as it reconstructs
South Korea's biggest conglomerate to smooth the path for
management succession, offering more than $8 billion to buy an
affiliate with a key stake in flagship firm Samsung Electronics
.
Cheil Industries Inc, with interests from
construction to fashion, is offering new stock priced at about
8.9 trillion won ($8.11 billion) to buy building firm Samsung
C&T Corp. After recent market jitters on Samsung's
overhaul, shares in both rose nearly 15 percent - taking Samsung
C&T's value beyond the offer price to about 10 trillion won.
The move combines what analysts consider two key companies
in the sprawling family-controlled conglomerate. It would also
cement the position of heir-apparent and Samsung Electronics
vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, likely to remain top shareholder of
the merged entity, as Samsung prepares for the eventual transfer
of control from ailing patriarch Lee Kun-hee to his children.
Samsung C&T's 4.06 percent stake in Samsung Electronics,
worth nearly $8 billion at current market prices, makes it the
third-largest investor in the tech giant after South Korea's
National Pension Service and Samsung Life Insurance.
"There will be a solidification of the ownership structure
with Jay Y. clearly being the largest shareholder," a person
familiar with Samsung strategy told Reuters. The person said
that the merger is consistent with changes over the past 12
months as Samsung seeks to a smooth transfer of control from the
senior Lee, hospitalised since a heart attack last year.
The latest move still needs to be approved by shareholders
and isn't likely to be the last in the group's revamp, which has
not been without hitches. In November, Samsung Heavy Industries
scrapped a $2.5 billion takeover of Samsung
Engineering due to shareholder
opposition.
Under the agreed deal, Cheil is offering 0.35 new Cheil
shares, issued at a fixed price, for each Samsung C&T share in a
deal that values the target at 8.9 trillion won. The combined
entity, to retain the name Samsung C&T, will also become the
biggest shareholder of Samsung's biopharmaceutical business,
putting under Jay Y. Lee's control what has been flagged as a
prospective new growth driver for the group.
Amid Tuesday's share price surge, some in Seoul said
shareholder approval isn't a foregone conclusion.
"Some shareholders that believe that Samsung C&T prices are
undervalued...could oppose the deal," said Baek Kwang-jae, a
construction analyst at Kyobo Securities. "However, if the share
prices continue to rise sharply, shareholders may agree on the
merger."
If the deal, due to close by September, goes through, other
issues Samsung still has to resolve include inheritance tax if
Lee Kun-hee multi-billion dollar stakes in Samsung Electronics -
3.38 percent - or Samsung Life Insurance - 20.76 percent - are
passed on to his heirs.
($1 = 1,098.0000 won)
