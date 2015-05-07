SEOUL Shares of Cheil Industries (028260.KS), which owns fashion brands and amusement parks, fell up to 13.5 percent on Thursday after a media report said parent Samsung Group will not turn it into a holding company to pave the way for generational succession.

There has been speculation that Cheil, about 42 percent owned by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Chairman Lee Kun-hee and his three children, would be the main vehicle for Samsung Group to become a holding company.

But Chosun Ilbo reported on Wednesday that heir apparent Jay Y. Lee denied that Samsung Group will become a holding company aimed at tightening its grip on the conglomerate. A Samsung Group spokesman said it is checking the report.

(Reporting by Yeawon Choi and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)