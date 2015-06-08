SEOUL, June 8 Shares of Cheil Industries Inc
fell sharply on Monday, on target for the biggest
daily percentage drop in a month as some investors took profit
from recent gains following the announced takeover bid for
Samsung C&T Corp.
Cheil shares fell as much as 5.1 percent in afternoon trade,
on track for its biggest daily percentage decline since May 7.
The stock rose 21 percent in May and by another 2.6 percent last
week after the takeover offer was announced.
Samsung C&T shares were also down by more than 3 percent on
similar profit-taking pressures. The stock had risen nearly 21
percent from Wednesday's close to Friday's after a major
investor publicly opposed Cheil's offer, sparking hopes for
improved terms.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)