(Repeating to additional clients, no change to text)
SEOUL, Sept 23 Cheil Industries Inc,
a unit of South Korea's biggest business conglomerate Samsung
Group, said it would sell its fashion business to
unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland in a strategic shift to
focus on electronics materials.
The 1.05 trillion won ($968.6 million) asset transfer comes
as Samsung Group seeks to tighten its grip on electronics
components and materials and ensure easy access to the latest
technology as it battles global rivals such as Apple Inc
in the rapidly changing mobile industry.
Cheil Industries - which started as a textile firm in 1954
before expanding into the fashion business in the 1980s and
later into electronics materials - has seen its fortunes
increasingly tied to the IT industry, largely thanks to its
supply deals to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
electronics parts affiliates.
Its fashion business generated only 30 percent of its total
revenue last year, with the rest coming from electronics
materials and chemicals operations. Cheil Industries makes
electronics components such as flat-screen films and poly
carbonate used in smartphones.
Along with other Samsung firms, it recently acquired German
OLED raw materials firm Novaled AG in a 260 million euro
($351.25 million) deal.
Cheil's fashion business will add to Samsung Everland's
business portfolio of theme parks, catering services and
building management services.
With just 3.05 trillion won of revenue, Samsung Everland
serves as the de facto holding company for the Samsung Group as
it stays at the top of Samsung Group's complicated cross
shareholding structure.
Its top shareholder is Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay
Y. Lee, the only son of the firm's chairman, Lee Kun-hee.
The Lee family owns nearly 50 percent of the firm and the
rest is owned by Samsung group affiliates.
After the announcement, shares in Cheil rose 4.8 percent to
three-month highs.
($1 = 1084.0250 Korean won)($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)