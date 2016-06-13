SEOUL, June 13 South Korean advertising agency
Cheil Worldwide Inc said on Monday talks between its
key shareholder and global agencies broke off without any
conclusion.
Cheil, in a regulatory filing, said the shareholder was not
engaged in any talks for cooperation with other third parties at
present. The firm did not identify the shareholder or any third
parties in the filing.
Samsung C&T Corp, Cheil's top shareholder with a
12.6 percent stake, said in February it was in talks with global
advertisement agencies for potential cooperation without
identifying who it was negotiating with. Publicis Groupe SA
earlier this year acknowledged that it was in talks
with acquiring a stake in Cheil.
