SEOUL, June 13 South Korean advertising agency Cheil Worldwide Inc said on Monday talks between its key shareholder and global agencies broke off without any conclusion.

Cheil, in a regulatory filing, said the shareholder was not engaged in any talks for cooperation with other third parties at present. The firm did not identify the shareholder or any third parties in the filing.

Samsung C&T Corp, Cheil's top shareholder with a 12.6 percent stake, said in February it was in talks with global advertisement agencies for potential cooperation without identifying who it was negotiating with. Publicis Groupe SA earlier this year acknowledged that it was in talks with acquiring a stake in Cheil. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)