SEOUL, April 2 Cheil Industries Inc,
an electronic material, chemical and textile unit of the Samsung
Group, said on Tuesday it is considering buying German high-tech
lighting company Novaled AG.
South Korean newswire Money Today reported earlier on
Tuesday the Dresden-based company was expected to fetch around
300 billion won ($270 million), citing an unnamed source
attached to the deal.
Cheil's announcement came after South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd
also said it was looking at acquiring the organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) maker.
Novaled, which is already backed by Samsung Group's venture
capital arm Samsung Venture Investment, filed for an initial
public offering last year with U.S. regulators.
