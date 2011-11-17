* FDA sets March 28, 2012 as action date on Northera

By Balaji Sridharan

Nov 17 Chelsea Therapeutics said U.S. health regulators placed its hypotension drug Northera under priority review, moving the biopharmaceutical company a step closer to having its first ever approved drug.

The news drove the company's shares up 6 percent to a high of $4.85 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

"Northera is at least a $400 million product, if not more," Roth Capital analyst David Moskowitz said.

A priority review is given to drugs that offer major advances in treatment or provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists, and means that the time it takes the FDA to review a new drug application is reduced.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also indicated its intent to discuss the drug's marketing application at an advisory committee meeting in February 2012.

Chelsea is testing Northera for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (NOH) -- a chronic and often debilitating drop in blood pressure upon standing up and most often associated with Parkinson's disease.

Northera has an orphan status, which is granted by the U.S. health regulator to drugs that treat a rare condition affecting less than 200,000 Americans and guarantees a marketing exclusivity of seven years in the country. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)