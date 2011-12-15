* Says the patent valid till 2026
* Says will be able to pursue the drug's development in
other indications
Dec 15 Chelsea Therapeutics International
Ltd said on Thursday it received patent protection till
2026 for certain oral, controlled release versions of its
hypotension drug.
The company said it now expects to have exclusive marketing
rights for its once-a-day Northera drug beyond the seven years
afforded by the drug's orphan designation in the United States.
Orphan status is granted to drugs that treat a rare
condition affecting less than 200,000 Americans and guarantees a
marketing exclusivity of seven years in the country.
Chelsea said the new patent will enable it to pursue
therapeutic development of Northera in indications expected to
benefit from a controlled release formulation.
Northera is being tested for symptomatic neurogenic
orthostatic hypotension (NOH) -- a chronic and often unbearable
drop in blood pressure upon standing up, most often associated
with Parkinson's disease.
In November, U.S. health regulators placed Northera under
priority review and said they will discuss the drug's marketing
application at an advisory committee meeting in February 2012.