Dec 22 Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd said a mid-stage trial of its experimental fibromyalgia drug showed the highest dose of the drug was more effective in reducing pain, compared with a placebo.

The drug, droxidopa, was tested in a 120-patient trial.

Patients received droxidopa monotherapy, carbidopa monotherapy, droxidopa/carbidopa combination therapy or placebo. Carbidopa is a drug for Parkinson's disease.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition, characterized by widespread pain and stiffness throughout the body, accompanied by severe fatigue, insomnia and mood symptoms. The cause of the disease is not known.

"As we continue to evaluate potential indications for droxidopa such as fibromyalgia and adult attention deficit disorder, trials like this provide insight into how to optimize dosing for more robust future clinical evaluations," Chief Scientific Officer Art Hewitt said in a statement.

Overall discontinuations in the study were consistent with the relatively high dropout rates observed in fibromyalgia studies. There were fewer discontinuations in the monotherapy arm, 29.2 percent, compared to placebo, 46.7 percent.

Chelsea shares closed at $5.15 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.