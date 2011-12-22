Dec 22 Chelsea Therapeutics International
Ltd said a mid-stage trial of its experimental
fibromyalgia drug showed the highest dose of the drug was more
effective in reducing pain, compared with a placebo.
The drug, droxidopa, was tested in a 120-patient trial.
Patients received droxidopa monotherapy, carbidopa
monotherapy, droxidopa/carbidopa combination therapy or placebo.
Carbidopa is a drug for Parkinson's disease.
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition, characterized by
widespread pain and stiffness throughout the body, accompanied
by severe fatigue, insomnia and mood symptoms. The cause of the
disease is not known.
"As we continue to evaluate potential indications for
droxidopa such as fibromyalgia and adult attention deficit
disorder, trials like this provide insight into how to optimize
dosing for more robust future clinical evaluations," Chief
Scientific Officer Art Hewitt said in a statement.
Overall discontinuations in the study were consistent with
the relatively high dropout rates observed in fibromyalgia
studies. There were fewer discontinuations in the monotherapy
arm, 29.2 percent, compared to placebo, 46.7 percent.
Chelsea shares closed at $5.15 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.