May 31 Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd
said it will stop developing its experimental drug for
rheumatoid arthritis after the treatment failed a mid-stage
study, sending its shares down 27 percent before the bell.
The drugmaker said methotrexate, the standard treatment for
rheumatoid arthritis, showed better results than its drug
CH-4051 in the trial.
"The outcome of the trial was confounded by the unexpectedly
robust response reported by patients treated with methotrexate,"
Chelsea Therapeutics CEO Simon Pedder said.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company will now focus
on the development of its hypotension drug Northera.
The company is facing shareholder lawsuits after the U.S.
health regulators declined to give marketing approval to
Northera in its current form.
Chelsea Therapeutics shares, which have lost about 47
percent of their value since the Northera application was turned
down, closed at $1.95 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They fell to $1.42
in trading before the bell on Thursday.