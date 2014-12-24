Dec 24 Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant OJSC (CFPP) :

* Says ENCONTRATA LIMITED divested its 7.08 pct stake of ordinary shares in company

* Says Marina Gartung increased her stake of ordinary shares in company to 55.67 pct from 48.58 pct