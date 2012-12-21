MOSCOW Dec 21 Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant , Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, said on Friday its nine-month net profit fell by 56 percent, year-on-year, to 506 million roubles ($16.49 million) due to lower prices.

Revenue totalled 9.6 billion roubles, down 2 percent. The average LME zinc price decreased by 15 percent for the period, while lead price fell by 21 percent, the company said.

