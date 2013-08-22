BEIJING/SINGAPORE Aug 22 China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina), owner of the country's largest chain
of standalone refineries, is opening a Singapore office to take
fuller advantage of its right to buy its own crude, sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
China's newest crude buyer is seeking to accelerate
purchases from a wider network of suppliers after getting
approval last year to buy crude on its own. Beijing granted
ChemChina a 2013 crude quota as it moved to open the second
largest oil market to more competition to meet growing demand.
But ChemChina is still not fully free to import crude as and
when it needs, because it doesn't have a licence to take oil
into the country. After it buys crude, it has to ask one of the
five licensed importers to ship the purchase into China.
So far, Beijing has restricted the import licences to the
five state-owned majors, including Sinopec Corp and
PetroChina.
"The target for ChemChina is to eventually make trading
decisions themselves and shake off the influence of their
agents," a source close to the company said.
The Singapore office, headed by Wu Hong and Li Shu, former
traders from Zhenhua Oil, will take charge of ChemChina's crude
purchases, the sources said. ChemChina's Beijing branch will buy
straight run fuel oil, another feedstock used at its refineries.
Operations in Singapore are due to start up in September,
they said.
ChemChina has a quota to buy 73 million barrels of crude
this year and it has bought Russian ESPO, Urals, Oman and West
African grades so far. It is not immediately clear how much of
the quota the company has already exhausted.
Industry participants see ChemChina's quota as a small step
towards opening China's tightly controlled crude market. China
may give similar approvals to other refineries next year.
"China doesn't want too many buyers in the market yet
although this could gradually change," a Beijing-based trader
with a Western firm said.
China's move to free up crude imports bodes well for oil
traders as it will create new demand, the trader said.
China's crude imports could reach $500 billion a year by
2020 and China will likely overtake the United States as top oil
importer by 2017, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu in Beijing, Florence Tan
and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing by Manash Goswami and
Tom Hogue)