By Carol Zhong and Julie Zhu
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 25 ChemChina has raised $20
billion in perpetual bonds and preferred shares to finance its
acquisition of Swiss seeds maker Syngenta, according to
a regulatory filing by the state-owned Chinese company.
Bank of China (BoC) has invested $10 billion via
a perpetual bond, making the Chinese lender the single largest
financier in the $44 billion deal, according to the filing which
also shows state-owned asset manager China Reform Holdings Corp
Ltd has provided $7 billion via a perpetual bond.
China's Industrial Bank Co Ltd has invested $1 billion
through the same means, while Morgan Stanley has provided $2
billion via convertible preferred shares.
ChemChina is currently restructuring the financing of its
Syngenta deal to reduce its short-term debt, but the Chinese
company still has $19.51 billion in loans that will need to be
refinanced within 18 months, the filing, dated May 18, shows.
