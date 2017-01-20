BEIJING Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or
ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust
regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of
Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.
"We have filed an HSR Act with the FTC after good
communications with the case team. We believe the U.S.
anti-trust process is on track," ChemChina said in an email,
referring to the U.S. anti-trust Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and the
Federal Trade Commission, which oversees mergers.
Sources close to the deal expected an approval soon, given
the small revenue that ChemChina generates from the U.S. via
Adama, a maker of generic versions of pesticides
without patent protection, and its minor overlap with Syngenta
products.
The deal has already won approvals from regulators in
several markets, including a U.S. national security panel and
Australia's competition watchdog.
Earlier this month, companies proposed minor concessions to
the European Commission's competition watchdog with one source
close to the deal estimating the overall divestment from Adama
at less than $500 million.
Recently, the EU Commission extended the deal review to
April 12, and a top Syngenta executive said earlier this week
that it was "highly optimistic that by the date we will have
made sufficient progress in the U.S. and EU to be going
forward".
